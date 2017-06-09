Niles high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 24 – at Girard, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Poland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Struthers, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Hubbard, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Canfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 – Howland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Niles McKinley High School athletics
Nickname: The Red Dragons
Colors: Red and Blue
School address: 616 Dragon Drive, Niles, OH 44446
Stadium location: Bo Rein Memorial Stadium, 616 Dragon Drive, Niles, OH 44446
