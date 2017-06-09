Ohio State hires Butler’s Holtmann as men’s basketball coach

Ohio State has hired Butler basketball coach Chris Holtmann to be its next head coach

By Published: Updated:
Butler coach Chris Holtmann watches during practice for a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Butler plays Texas Tech on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Butler coach Chris Holtmann watches during practice for a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, March 16, 2016. Butler plays Texas Tech on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State has hired Butler basketball coach Chris Holtmann to be its next head coach.

Ohio State announced Holtmann’s hiring Friday morning and plans a news conference Monday to formally introduce him.

He’ll be paid about $3 million annually. Holtmann, the reigning Big East coach of the year, has been at the Indianapolis school for the past three years and took the team to the NCAA Tournament each year, with the Bulldogs reaching the Sweet 16 last season.

The 45-year-old Holtmann led the Bulldogs to a 70-31 record in his three seasons as head coach, including a 25-9 mark in 2016-17.

Ohio State parted ways with Thad Matta on Monday after two disappointing seasons, an exodus of players and some recruiting losses.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s