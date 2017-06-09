Poland high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Marlington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Niles, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Howland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Struthers, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Hubbard, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Canfield, 7 p.m.
Poland Seminary High School athletics
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 3199 Dobbins Road, Poland, OH 44514
Stadium location: 3199 Dobbins Road, Poland, OH 44514
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Poland School District website.
.