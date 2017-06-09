Police: Ohio man tried to take 4-year-old from mother’s car



NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from central Ohio was arrested for abduction after police said he tried to take a 4-year-old girl from a car on Wednesday.

The girl’s mother told police she had just picked up her two daughters from the babysitter on Wednesday. She was putting her 4-year-old in a car seat when Bartimus came up to her and grabbed her, pulling her out of the vehicle.

Police said Bartimus then tried to pull the girl out of her car seat, repeatedly telling her he loved her.

The victims and Bartimus do not know each other.

The mother yelled for help and was able to pull Bartimus out of her vehicle.He took off on foot and was reportedly captured a short time later. The arresting officer asked Bartimus if he remembered the incident with the little girl and he said yes, police say.

Bartimus is a registered sex offender with prior convictions for importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently on parole, according to court documents.

His bond was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 15.

