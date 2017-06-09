“Popo” Salinas dominates Vargas for 8th career KO

"Popo" recorded a 7th round TKO in the headline event of "Friday Night at the Fights"

By Published: Updated:
"Popo" recorded a 7th round TKO in the headline event of "Friday Night at the Fights."

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Alejandro “Popo” Salinas was the headline event at “Friday Night at the Fights”, and he delivered once again for Youngstown boxing fans.

Salinas went up against Jairo Vargas, a 29-year-old Mexican fighter that called Popo out for the fight. Salinas set the tone early, landing several big blows.

In the 7th round, Salinas sealed the deal, as the referee called the fight. The 7th round TKO is Popo’s 8th knockout of his career.

“I wanted to make sure he handled enough and he’s a tough fighter so i did what i had to do,” said Salinas. “I had to keep my patience the whole time and just keep the crowd away from my ears, you know and focus on my team.”

Salinas improves to 8-1 on his career, and is still in pursuit of a promoter.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s