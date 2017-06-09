Robert J. Sorokach, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert J. Sorokach, Sr., 87, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday evening, June 9, 2017, at his home.

Bob was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on May 10, 1930, the son of John and Elizabeth (Schnur) Sorokach.

He was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School and served our county as a corporal in the Army at Fort Benning, Georgia, before his honorable discharge.

Upon his return from the service, he found work at the former Westinghouse Electric Corporation, where he began as a Draftsman and worked his way to become a Design Engineer.

In 1961, he became a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Youngstown State University, a position in which he served until 1968. He then became the Chairman of Industrial Engineering Department and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1996.

He was an avid golfer and was nicknamed “Scratch” because his handicap was zero when he competed in amateur tournaments. He was proud of his six holes-in-one and taught both his children and grandchildren to love the game. He also coached his granddaughter and traveled to watch her play in junior, college and amateur golf tournaments.

His memories will be cherished and carried on by his wife of 39 years, the former Nona A. Dorus; his children, Lisa (Jeff Rogner) Sorokach of Hartford, Ohio, Kimberly Sorokach of Columbus, Ohio, Robert (Nina) Sorokach, Jr. of Salem, Ohio, John (Heather) Sorokach of Hubbard, Ohio and Elizabeth Sorokach of Warren, Ohio; his beloved grandchildren, William, Harris and Kathryn Rogner, Alaura, Ava and Aria Sorokach and Madisyn and Landon Sorokach; his great-grandson, David Blommer III and his sisters, Norma J. Arner and Carol (Daniel) Sebastian, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Sorokach was preceded in death by parents and his wife, Phyllis (Jones) Sorokach.

Friends may call on Monday evening, June 12, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home at 555 East State Street in Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Funeral services for Bob will be held on Tuesday morning, June 13, 2017, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. Johns Orthodox Cemetery Chapel 3180 Morefield Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvana, with Very Rev. Protopresbyter Kenneth Bachofsky officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will take place at St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery.

In remembrance of Bob, please consider making a contribution to the American Heart Association or MVI Hospice.

