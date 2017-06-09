Rose M. Mazur Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Rose M. Mazur, 86, of Willowhurst Circle, New Castle, died Friday, June 9, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born November 2, 1930 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Luke and Vera (Small) Zuke.

She was married to the late Joseph J. Mazur who died June 21, 1985.

Mrs. Mazur was a secretary for Construction and General Laborers Union Local #964 retiring after over 50 years.

She enjoyed bowling, bingo and slots.

The family would like to thank two special caregivers, Cathy Davis and Whendi Rao.

She is survived by one daughter, Cindy Jo Thomas and husband, Michael of New Castle; one grandson, Joseph Michael Thomas and one sister, Helen Prejsnar of New Castle.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Monday, June 12, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Matthew Bupp will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, June 12 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.