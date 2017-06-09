Storm Team 27: Sunshine and 70s

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The warm up continues as we wrap up the workweek. Temperatures today will climb to the middle 70s. Skies will be partly sunny and the risk for an isolated shower will return late afternoon toward evening. The chance for a few showers or a rumble of thunder will be around tonight. Temperatures will spike to the lower 80s on Saturday and climb to the middle and upper 80s on Sunday. The hot weather will stick around through next week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated late day showers. (20% PM)
High: 75

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for shower or t-storm. (30%)
Low: 59

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for isolated showers early. (30% AM)
High: 81

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 64

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 66

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny
High: 88 Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)
High: 87 Low: 68

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)
High: 86 Low: 68

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)
High: 85 Low: 65

