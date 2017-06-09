Struthers high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Crestview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Niles, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Canfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Poland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Campbell Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Hubbard, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Edgewood, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Struthers High School athletics

Nickname: The Wildcats

Colors: Red and Black

School address: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

Stadium location: 111 Euclid Ave, Struthers, OH 44471

