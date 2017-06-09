Sue E. Dunn Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Sue E. Dunn, 63, of Garfield Avenue, passed away at 8:15 a.m., Friday, June 9, 2017 at her residence.

Sue was born September 27, 1953 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late John F. and Ina F. Rowley Morton and had resided in East Palestine since 1966, coming from Calcutta.

She had received her degree as a LPN and had been employed for 30 years with the East Palestine School District in the cafeteria, prior to her retirement.

She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church and had at one time been active with Band Parents and loved playing bingo.

Her husband, Robert Dunn, whom she married January 9, 1976, survives her, as do two sons, John Dunn and Jason (Dorothy) Dunn, both of East Palestine and two grandchildren, Michael Morrison and Sydney Paige Dunn. Sue also leaves three sisters, Marcy Bowel, Poland, Mary Jane Scott, New Waterford and Sondra A. Chirico, East Palestine and her nephews and niece, Skyler Morton, Ian Moore and Ina Henthorne. A special part of her family included her pets, Patches, Tux and Kiara.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 12 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

