Trumbull Co. men charged with separate sex crimes against young girls

Garry George and William Frye, both of Warren, are being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $1 million bond

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Warren men — both dressed in orange — are each accused of forcing young girls to engage in sexual conduct with them in separate cases.

Both appeared in front of a judge in Common Pleas Court for the first time and pleaded not guilty to the charges named in their indictments.

The first was 45-year-old Garry George, who is charged with rape. Prosecutors say his crime happened during the summer of 2014 in the City of Warren when the victim was just 10 years old.

“The defendant was indicted yesterday on a secret indictment for one count of rape, Felony 1, which carries a mandatory life sentence for a sex crime against a 10-year-old child,” said Assistant Prosecutor Diane Barber.

William Frye, 36, is accused of raping an 11-year-old last summer in Warren Township.

The indictment says he also had pictures of a child without clothes on.

“Two child pornography-related counts from information that we discovered on a cell phone related to the case,” said Gabe Wildman.

Prosecutors say that took place in January of 2016.

Frye is charged with rape, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

“We always do our best to keep up with these offenders as they offend as soon as the information’s available to us. Our office tries to act as quickly as we possibly can,” Wildman said.

But he said in order to do that, victims need to report it.

“We always encourage victims of any crime to step forward and tell somebody. We can’t help them until we know about it.”

Both men are being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $1 million bond.

