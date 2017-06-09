Trustees approve interim director of Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County

The library's director, Heidi Daniel, is leaving to take a position in Baltimore, Maryland

The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trustees of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County approved an interim director during their regular meeting on Thursday.

Susan Merriman to serve as interim director during the period that it takes replace Heidi Daniel, who is leaving to take a CEO position at the Enoch Pratt Library in Baltimore.

Daniel has been director of the library since July of 2012.

Merriman, currently retired, served 23 years as the Library’s fiscal officer.

Salary has not yet been determined for her interim position.

The Trustee Search Committee, which met prior to the full board meeting, approved hiring the firm of Bradbury Miller Associates for the search for a new executive director at a fee of $20,000.

