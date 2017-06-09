Vicki Lynn Rine Obituary

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Vicki Lynn Rine, 72, of Champion Township, Ohio and St. Helena Island, South Carolina, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday afternoon, June 9, 2017, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born May 4, 1945, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Samuel Edward Brown and Norma Lee Hill Hughes.

Vicki was a graduate of Union High School in Benwood, West Virginia.

She drove school bus for Champion Local School District for over 20 years, retiring in 1998. She and her husband, Russell, then moved to South Carolina for their retirement.

Vicki was an avid fiction reader and quilter with a love for all things family. She enjoyed the beach, yard sales, Boxer dogs and peanut M&Ms.

She is survived by her husband and love of 54 years, Russell A. Rine, whom she married November 23, 1963; one daughter, Lori (Dennis) Abbott of Champion; three sons, Robert (Melanie) Rine of Columbus, Scott (Salome) Rine of Summerville, South Carolina and Randall (Lisa) Rine of Durham, North Carolina; one sister, Samra Shy of Columbus; one brother, Sam (Laura) Brown of Pataskala, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.

Per Vicki’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family extends their gratitude to Gillette Nursing Home and Crossroads Hospice for their support and compassionate care in Vicki’s final days.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, Ohio 44125 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 W. Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236.

