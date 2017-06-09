Virginia L. “Jeannie” Zametz Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church, for Virginia L. “Jeannie” Zametz, 78, of Austintown, Ohio, who passed away Friday morning, June 9, 2017.

Jeannie was born February 12, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of Anthony and Frances Melesky Koveleski.

She was a 1957 graduate of South High School.

Jeannie was a loan officer at First Federal Bank in Chicago.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Church.

Jeannie loved playing cards and especially enjoyed going to the casinos with friends and family. Aunt Jeannie, as she was referred to by everyone, was a great supporter of her nieces and nephews in all of their sporting activities.

Her husband Elmer, whom she married July 30, 1960, passed away in 2001.

Aunt Jeannie leaves to cherish her memory her two sisters, Norma (Alan) Granger of Austintown and Barbara (Fred) Ramos of Campbell; her brother, Jeffery (Michelle) Grimm of Chicago and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Elmer, Jeannie was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Baumann.

The Zametz family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

