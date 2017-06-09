Warren police investigating case of child locked out of home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the circumstances leading to an 11-year-old girl being locked out of her home — an ongoing problem there, according to investigators.

Thursday evening, an officer met with the girl on Cranberry Lane NE. It was just before 8:30 p.m., and she was unable to get into the house.

Neighbors told police that they believed her mother may have a drug problem, according to a police report.

After knocking on the door, the officer called a property manager to open it.

Police said the home’s condition was “deplorable,” with old food on the counter, clothes everywhere and animals in cages with heat lamps on the ground near the clothing piles.

The girl’s mother was in the bedroom not moving. The officer reported yelling her name several times before she finally woke up.

Police said the woman said she only sleeps once every six days and that she had taken medication prescribed to her. Police said the woman then made several statements that didn’t make sense.

A teenage boy, found in another bedroom, said his mother “was not acting right.”

She was taken to the hospital, and Children Services was called. Police said the family was involved in an active case through Children Services.

No charges have been filed yet.