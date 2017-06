WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were on the scene of a shooting in Warren Friday night.

Officers responded to Stewart Avenue NW around 10:30 p.m.

Police believe shots were fired between two cars, which then drove off. Investigators found one of those cars.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WKBN 27 First News is working to bring you more information on this developing story. Check back here or watch First News Saturday Morning starting at 6 a.m.