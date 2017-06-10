2 children killed after car avoids deer, hit by truck in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – The state Highway Patrol says two children have been killed after the car they were riding in swerved to avoid a deer and was struck by a semi-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike outside Cleveland.

The patrol has not identified the occupants of the car or the children’s ages. Two adults and one other child were in the car during the accident early Saturday in Strongsville.

The patrol says the car was rear-ended by the semi and then hit the deer the driver tried to avoid.

All five occupants of the car were taken to a Cleveland hospital, where the children were pronounced dead. The patrol says the adults and other child received non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

