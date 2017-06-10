Elizabeth “Marie” (Grande) Lane Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Elizabeth “Marie” (Grande) Lane, 93, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Garden Way Place, Hermitage.

Mrs. Lane was born December 22, 1923, in Farrell, a daughter of Peter and Theresa Vocaturo Grande.

Marie was a lifelong Shenango Valley resident and 1941 Graduate of Farrell High School. She then matriculated to St. John’s School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, where she earned her Registered Nurse certification in 1944.

For nearly 40 years, she was employed by the former Sharon General Hospital, Sharon, serving as nursing supervisor of obstetrics for more than 20 years. During her career, Marie assisted in the delivery of nearly 5,000 babies.

Her husband, Wirt Allen Lane of Eureka, California, whom she married in 1944 in Spokane, Washington, passed away in 1978.

Marie was a founding member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and formerly a member of St. Elizabeth’s parish, both of Farrell.

She enjoyed traveling, most often to Las Vegas, Nevada, to visit her son Keith, but also to Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania, San Diego, California, Atlanta, Georgia, Ocean City, Maryland, Atlantic City, New Jersey and the Grand Canyon. She was an avid and longtime Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

Surviving are a son, Keith Lane and his wife Beth of Henderson, Nevada; two grandsons, Michael Lane, Mark Lane and his wife Angela, all of Atlanta, Georgia; her beloved great-granddaughter, Olivia Marie Lane of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother, William Grande of Sharon and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Marie was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Gloria Burns, Julia Ponaratt and a brother, Peter Grande, Jr.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon, Pensylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Order Flowers Here