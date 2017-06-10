Howard Eugene Hann Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, for Howard Eugene Hann, 90, of Austintown Township, Ohio, who passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017, in St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman Campus.

Howard was born September 16, 1926, in Youngstown, the son of Charles D. and Lorina (Peters) Hann.

He was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Howard served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He retired in March of 1986 from East Ohio Gas as a Division Foreman after 42 years of service.

He attended Smith Corners United Methodist Church.

Howard was a member of New Middletown Farmers and Sportsmen Club, the NRA and AARP.

He leaves his wife, the former Virginia R. Paugh, whom he married September 7, 1948; three children, Donald (Paula) Hann of Wasilla, Arkansas, Gerald (Cindy) Hann of Buffalo Grove, Illinois and Beverly Suffolk of Kent; seven grandchildren, Timothy Hann, Rebecca Somogye, Bradley Hann, Jason Hann, David Hann, James Suffolk, Philip Hann, as well as, five great-grandchildren, Victoria, Lacey and Grace Hann and Joseph and Robert Somogye.

Besides his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his son-in-law, James Suffolk and three brothers, Clarence, Dallas, and Ernest Hann.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to battenhope.org in the name of Joseph Hann.

