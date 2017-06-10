Howland Farmers Market opens for the summer

The Howland Farmers Market kicked off its 11th summer season Saturday.

Thirty-five of the 55 vendors signed up for the season were out Saturday, selling everything from homemade dog treats, honey products, gluten free baked goods and fresh local produce.

The Howland Market Accepts the Ohio SNAP benefits card and encourages people to come check out what they have to offer.

“Every dollar that they spend at a Farmers Market generates 2-3 dollars in the local economy,” said Cynthia O’Conner, certified market coordinator. “You know, the person who is a farmer plants a seed, he has to buy a seed from someone, that person has to get seed to sell to the farmer and it goes on and on. So it’s a win-win.”

The market is open every Saturday rain or shine from now through Oct. 21.

