Keith E. Roqueplot Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Keith E. Roqueplot, 69, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away at 7:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a brief illness.

Mr. Roqueplot was born February 1, 1948, in Sharon, a son of Isly M. and Lenora (Hess) Roqueplot.

He was a 1966 graduate of West Middlesex High School and attended Youngstown State University on a basketball scholarship.

He then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Keith retired from the former Sawhill Tubular Products and previously worked at Sharon Tube and Wheatland Tube. During his retirement, he volunteered at Joshua’s Haven in Sharon and was involved with prison ministry.

Keith was an active member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage and attended a Jewish Temple.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen Perriello and her husband, Lou of Boston, Massachusetts and Sharlee Beatty and her husband, Chandler of West Middlesex; a son, Jason Roqueplot and his wife Alta of Sharpsville and eight grandchildren, Michael and Kristi Perriello, Carlie, Kennedy and Camryn Beatty and Trinity, Eden and Adriel Roqueplot. He also leaves two sisters, Mary Ellen Zola and her significant other, Joe Atterholt of Hermitage and Rachael Wilcox of Florida; a brother, Eugene Roqueplot and his wife, Paulette Pozycki also of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Betty Roqueplot and two brothers-in-law, Frank Zola and Richard Wilcox.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Grace Chapel Community Church, 4075 Lamor Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 or to Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Avenue, Farrell, Pennsylvania 16121.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, in Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in the church, with Aaron Lego, pastor, officiating. Military honors will be rendered immediately following the service.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Order Flowers Here