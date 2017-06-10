Mary C. Kachurik Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Mary C. Kachurik, 75, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital with her husband at her side.

Mary was born March 27, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Andrew R., Jr. and Barbara C. Yanci Petak and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1960 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, Mary was a homemaker and enjoyed bowling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Warren and that is where on October 14, 1961, she married her husband John J. Kachurik, Jr., who survives.

Besides her husband John, Mary is survived by her mother, Barbara of Niles; a son, John A. “Johnny” Kachurik of Cortland; a daughter, Karen (Mickey) Phillips of Warren; two sisters, Dorothy Fonce of Cortland and Donna Allison of Bucyrus; three granddaughters, Allie (Kyle) Davis, Lauren and Caitlin Kachurik and two great-grandchildren, Karson and Presley Davis.

Mary was preceded in death by her father.

Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio 44481, where closing prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017, prior in leaving for the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with Fr. Craig A. McHenry officiating, will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 1234 High Street, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Mary’s name to the Heritage Fund of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church 2532 Burton St. SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

