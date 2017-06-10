Not done yet: James, Irving lead Cavs to Game 4 win

LeBron James scored 31 points and had a triple double and Kyrie Irving posted 40 points to force Game 5 at Golden State

By Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Ronald Martinez/Pool Photo via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Ronald Martinez/Pool Photo via AP)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – LeBron James set an NBA Finals record with his ninth triple-double, and the Cleveland Cavaliers had the highest-scoring first half ever in the Finals while beating the Golden State Warriors 137-116 in Game 4 to stave off elimination on Friday night.

The Cavaliers had 86 points at halftime and led by 24 during a physical and at times poorly officiated game while handing the Warriors their first loss of the postseason.

James finished with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to move past Magic Johnson, while Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers with 40 points. Cleveland made 24 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant scored 35 points but the Warriors could never slow down the Cavs and missed their chance for the NBA’s first perfect postseason.

Golden State hosts Game 5 on Monday night.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s