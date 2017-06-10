Pirates break through late to beat Marlins 7-6

Pittsburgh rallied from three deficits, including after Miami opened with a three-run first.

By ALAN SAUNDERS Associated Press Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jordy Mercer hit a tying two-run triple in the eighth and John Jaso followed with a go-ahead double, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Miami Marlins 7-6 on Saturday.

Mercer’s double to center off reliever David Phelps (2-3) scored Andrew McCutchen and Elias Diaz, then Mercer scored on Jaso’s ground-rule double to right.

Pittsburgh rallied from three deficits, including after Miami opened with a three-run first. McCutchen, Diaz and Josh Bell each had three hits for the Pirates, although Bell was thrown out at the plate in the third and the Pirates left runners in scoring position in five consecutive innings before finally breaking through.

Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton was hit by a pitch on the wrist in the first inning and left the game. The team said X-rays were negative and that Stanton is day-to-day with a bruised wrist.

Daniel Hudson (1-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Felipe Rivero got four outs for his first save.
