Rita J. Wurm Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Rita J. Wurm, 88, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Canfield Place Senior Living.

Rita was born on March 14, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (Testa) Laprocino and was a lifelong area resident.

After graduating from high school, Rita worked in the office at General Fireproofing Company. She was also employed at the Empire Club until her retirement.

Rita was a member of Christ the Savior Church in Struthers for over 64 years.

She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed hosting many family events.

She is survived by her husband, Edward, whom she married April 19, 1947. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage. She is also survived by her children, Richard (Chrystal) Wurm of Boardman, Marcia (Herb) Reed of Tennessee and Carol Weaver of Florida; four grandchildren, Greg Thurik, Krissy (Reagan) Bollig, Sara (Don) Shields, Kerri (Adam) Kalman and four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Mya, Kayla Shields and Connor Bollig.

Besides her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Traficant and brother, Raymond Laprocino.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks for the loving care and comfort the staff at Canfield Place and Hospice of the Valley provided.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

