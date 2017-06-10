Rock concert in Youngstown raises funds for Rich Center

People paid $5 to get in and all of the money collected went to the Paula and Anthony Rich Center for Autism

By Published: Updated:
The "It's Only Rock 2" concert in Youngstown Saturday evening played some rock n' roll for a good cause.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “It’s Only Rock 2” concert in Youngstown Saturday evening played some rock n’ roll for a good cause.

It was held outside of the Royal Oaks.

People paid $5 to get in and all of the money collected went to the Paula and Anthony Rich Center for Autism.

Parents of children who go to the Rich Center said events like this help make the center possible, since the year-round school is tuition free.

“If it wasn’t for the Rich Center, I’m not sure my son would have most of the developments that he has today,” Courtney Clementi said. “So it’s very important to us parents that we get down here and work together to get the community involved.”

“My son Matthew is eight. He is non-verbal,” Tracy Marciano said. “He uses an augmentative device — and to have a school like this that understands that and helps out children, it’s fantastic.”

This was the second year for the concert.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s