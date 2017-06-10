Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committee

Sessions writes that his decision to appear comes in light of last week's testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey

By Published:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.

In a letter Saturday to Sen. Richard Shelby, Sessions writes that his decision to appear comes in light of last week’s testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey.

Sessions had been scheduled to discuss the Justice Department budget before a Senate panel chaired by Shelby. Sessions says it’s clear the Russian investigation would become the focus of questioning.

Sessions recused himself from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. He said during his confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s