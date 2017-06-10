Sharon Police, Farrell church teaches parents of online dangers

The Sharon Police Department teamed up with the Second Missionary Baptist Church

The Sharon Police Department teamed up with the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Farrell Saturday to help locals protect their children online.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Police Department teamed up with the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Farrell Saturday to help locals protect their children online.

We all know the internet is both a good and bad resource, but for children, danger can be hard to spot.

Organizers from both groups had one main message — while you work to keep your children safe in the physical world, you need to do the same in the digital world too.

“People could say that they’re a 15 or 16-year-old child, you know, like them,” Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said. “And they go meet that person in the park and it’s a 55-year-old child molester.”

“We found out today that children’s social security numbers are being used and stolen,” said Senior Pastor Russell Penn said.  “And they have hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of debt before they’re even able to vote.”

Chief Smith also said that it is a parent’s right and a responsibility to check their child’s phone in order to make sure they’re safe.

