Storm Team 27: A sunny, hot weekend

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Temperatures are going to be the big story for the weekend and through the next workweek. To start the weekend high temperatures will climb to middle 80s this afternoon. The Valley will see temperatures into the upper 80s on Sunday. It will be hot and humid to start the workweek. Monday and Tuesday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s. An afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for Tuesday, but better rain and t-storm chances return Wednesday and stick around for the second half of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or t-storm mainly early. (20%)
High: 84

Tonight: Mainly clear.
Low: 63

Sunday: Sunny.
High: 87

Monday:Mostly sunny.
High: 88 Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Small risk for an afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 89 Low: 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)
High: 87 Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (60%)
High: 84 Low: 67

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)
High: 84 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)
High: 85 Low: 60

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s