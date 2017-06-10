Storm Team 27: A sunny, hot weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures are going to be the big story for the weekend and through the next workweek. To start the weekend high temperatures will climb to middle 80s this afternoon. The Valley will see temperatures into the upper 80s on Sunday. It will be hot and humid to start the workweek. Monday and Tuesday will feature temperatures in the upper 80s. An afternoon thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for Tuesday, but better rain and t-storm chances return Wednesday and stick around for the second half of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or t-storm mainly early. (20%)

High: 84

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 63

Sunday: Sunny.

High: 87

Monday:Mostly sunny.

High: 88 Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Small risk for an afternoon shower or t-storm. (20%)

High: 89 Low: 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)

High: 87 Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (60%)

High: 84 Low: 67

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)

High: 84 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)

High: 85 Low: 60

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.