Storm Team 27: Heat and sun return

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

If you are a fan of warm weather and sunshine you are going to love this forecast. Sunny skies and 80s are in the forecast for the rest of our weekend and into the work week. However, this week could be a problem for some.

Temperatures are going to get into the upper 80s and we could even see 90s before the week is over. This means that some could have problems being outside. The heat index has the potential of reaching into the upper 90s and toward 100 degrees on Tuesday. So please stay hydrated and limited time outside on those warmer days.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 62

Sunday: Sunny.

High: 88

Sunday night: Mainly clear.

Low: 65

Monday: Sunny.

High: 89

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. HOT. Small risk for an afternoon shower or t-storm. (20% PM)

High: 90 Low: 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (60%)

High: 87 Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (60%)

High: 84 Low: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)

High: 84 Low: 62

