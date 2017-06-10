Storm Team 27: Heat and sun return

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunrise sunset

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
If you are a fan of warm weather and sunshine you are going to love this forecast. Sunny skies and 80s are in the forecast for the rest of our weekend and into the work week. However, this week could be a problem for some.

Temperatures are going to get into the upper 80s and we could even see 90s before the week is over. This means that some could have problems being outside. The heat index has the potential of reaching into the upper 90s and toward 100 degrees on Tuesday. So please stay hydrated and limited time outside on those warmer days.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear.
Low: 62

Sunday: Sunny.
High: 88

Sunday night: Mainly clear.
Low: 65

Monday: Sunny.
High: 89

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. HOT. Small risk for an afternoon shower or t-storm. (20% PM)
High: 90    Low: 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (60%)
High: 87    Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (60%)
High: 84    Low: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)
High: 83    Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)
High: 84    Low: 62

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s