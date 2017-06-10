Youngstown police currently looking for elderly woman with dementia

The 69-year-old woman suffers from dementia and was last seen driving a red two-door Saturn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is currently looking for an elderly woman who went missing Friday around 4 p.m.

Gloria Steffey, 69, suffers from dementia, according to YPD Sgt. Kelty. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 187 pounds. She is white with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Sgt. Kelty says she keeps calling her husband saying she’s in different parts of Ohio.

Steffey was last seen driving a red two-door Saturn with Ohio license plate ERN 5393.

WKBN is working on getting a photo of her from police.

