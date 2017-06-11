Boardman YMCA shows off new senior art show

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new art show opened at the Boardman YMCA Sunday.

The YMCA started offering art classes at nursing homes about seven years ago.

“A member said, ‘Would you come to my nursing home and and teach art?'” Suzanne Gray of the YMCA said. “And I said, ‘Well sure.’ So it mushroomed from there.”

Now, the senior art students hold shows yearly, showcasing their work.

Ben Philibin won first place for his painting of a bluebird.

“They had these paintings and I picked that one out,” he said. “I’ve never done it before.”

“I like to dabble with the paints a little bit,” he added.

Gray says art can have health benefits too.

“It really does keep your brain activated,” she said. “And it’s also therapy. So many people have arthritis or trouble — they’ve had strokes — so it’s hard for them to engage in anything and art is the perfect way to do it.”

The art show runs through July 8.