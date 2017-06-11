Carrasco, bullpen lead Indians past White Sox 4-2

Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth and three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings

Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes, left, and Carlos Carrasco celebrate after their 3-1 defeat of the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Thursday, July 30, 2015, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
CLEVELAND (AP) – Carlos Carrasco took a shutout into the sixth, three relievers combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Sunday.

Carrasco (6-3) was pulled after Todd Frazier’s two-run double cut Cleveland’s lead to one. The right-hander allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one in 5 1/3 innings.

Andrew Miller retired all five batters he faced, striking out three. Bryan Shaw pitched a scoreless eighth and Cody Allen finished for his 15th save, working around a one-out single.

Francisco Lindor, Roberto Perez and Erik Gonzalez each drove in a run for Cleveland.

