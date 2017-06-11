Fowler Market in Cortland celebrates 1 year anniversary

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fowler Open Air market is celebrating its first anniversary.

The owners of the old Fowler School Building put the farmer’s market on the front yard of the property.

Vendors focus on handmade and homemade items. Property Owner Jessica Gollan says the market is doing well.

“The response has been wonderful,” she said. “The community has been so supportive. Every week they’ve just been wonderful. They come out to see us. It’s been great. We couldn’t ask for better support for our community.”

Right now there are some indoor spots for the market. Gollan says the goal is to open the entire building up to vendors.

