Jeanette Irene Simpson Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Jeanette Irene Simpson of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 9:26 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in the hospital of the Sharon Regional Health System, she was 90.

Mrs. Simpson was born January 5, 1927, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of William and Mary Elizabeth (Porter) Batchelder.

She was raised in the Warren area and attended Bloomfield Schools in North Bloomfield, Ohio.

A homemaker for the majority of her life, Jeanette also held several jobs throughout the years, including being a mill laborer at Republic Steel in Warren, Ohio; server at Bob and Howards Tavern in Sharon and an in-home caregiver to her daughter, Guyla Campbell, for more than 15 years.

She was an active member of the Salvation Army in Sharon.

Jeaneatte was also a member of the VFW Post 6166 Ladies Auxiliary in Hermitage and the Carpo-Russ Club in Sharon.

She enjoyed flower gardening and playing in euchre clubs throughout the area. Most importantly, Jeanette loved spending time with her family.

Her husband, Carlos Simpson, whom she married in 1956, passed away December 11, 1982.

Surviving are six daughters, Linda Merchant and her husband, William of Hermitage, Vicky Davison of Hermitage, Robin Drummond and her husband, Terry of Mebane, North Carolina, Bonnie Snyder and her husband David of Sharon, Carol Strawcutter of Hubbard, Ohio and Cindy Byers and her husband, Larry of Sharon; two sons, Joseph Simpson of Farrell and Billy Simpson and his wife, Leslie of Masury, Ohio; a sister, Karen Martinez and her husband, Nick and a brother, Ralph Batchelder, all Wyoming, Michigan. Also surviving are her 65 grand and great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Beth Fitzgerald and Guyla Campbell; two grandchildren, Donald Neiswonger and Brandee Simpson; a sister, Phyllis Fritsch and three brothers, Richard, Eugene and Delbert Batchelder.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St. in Sharon.

A Memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, in the funeral home, with pastor Maria Bandzak, former Luitenant of the Salvation Army in Sharon, officiating.

Interment will be at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania.



