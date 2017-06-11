John A. Calabria Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – John A. Calabria, 87, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully at the Community Living Center at the VA Medical Center in Butler, on Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2017.

He was born in Sabraton, West Virginia, on September 29, 1929, to the late Angelo Mario “Charley” Calabria and the late Mary Elena Rocco Calabria.

He graduated from New Castle High School in 1948.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War from 1951-1953.

He worked first at Shenango China in New Castle, then in yard shipping at the former Babcock and Wilcox Tubular Products Division in Beaver Falls, until retiring in 1983.

John was a longtime member of Holy Redeemer Parish.

He was an avid bowler, accomplished softball player and a huge New York Yankee fan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ada Celli Calabria, who died November 5, 2008. They were married July 18, 1953.

He is survived by two sons, John A. Calabria, Jr. of Ellwood City and Angelo Calabria of Wampum. Three grandchildren survive, Miranda, Crescenzo and Andrew Calabria and several nieces.

John was the last of his family and was preceded in death by one brother, Carmen (Charles) Calabria and by five sisters, Mary Russ, Margaret Vasilcik, Pauline Tranquillo, Angeline Calabria and Carmella “Mitzie” DeMattio.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at the Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street, Ellwood City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Parish Church, Fourth Street at Park Avenue, Ellwood City.

Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the the Angel Fund at Holy Redeemer Parish.

