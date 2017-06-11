John L. “Jack” Ivan Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – John L. “Jack” Ivan, of Hermitage, died unexpectedly at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, at his residence. He was 60.

Jack was born May 30, 1957, in Sharon to John G. and Eleanor (Mirage) Ivan.

He was a 1975 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

He worked at Wheatland Tube Co. as a fabricator and welder for 40 years.

Jack enjoyed barbecuing and was the owner of Smokin Jax BBQ. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandson. In his spare time he would help out around the station at Elite Ambulance.

He was proud to be a recovering alcoholic and has been sober for five years.

He is survived by his daughters, Courtney Ivan-Miller and her husband, Glenn of Hermitage and Ashley Ivan of Farrell; his former wife, Brenda Ivan of Farrell; a grandson, Connor Ivan of Hermitage and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John George “Jackie” Ivan and two sisters, Karen Fulford and Deborah Magyarosi.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercer County CIRT Team, 205 S Erie St., Mercer, PA 16137 and Mercer County Humane Society, Box 1046, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 15 at the John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State St., Hermitage.

Per Jack’s request causal dress, please…Jack did not like formal dress attire.

Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 15 in the funeral home chapel with Todd King officiating.

Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.