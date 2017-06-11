Mary J. “Jane” Hively Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Mary J. “Jane” Hively, age 63, of Boardman passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017.

Born February 28, 1954 in Youngtown, she was the daughter of Fred and Dorothy (Mortimer) Perry.

Jane was a 1972 graduate of Fitch High School.

She met and married Fred E. Hively, Sr. in October of 1977. They were married until his death on June 15, 1979.

She was active in the Fred Perry Benefit Run for Kids, a motorcycle run that was established in honor of Jane’s dad, to benefit sick children.

She worked for the Burlington Coat Factory in Boardman where she met and befriended many people over the years.

She was recognized by her hair and nails. Her world revolved around her three grandchildren. She enjoyed making blankets, picking berries, and making homemade jams.

Survivors include her loving companion of 31 years, Tim Welsh; son, Fred E. (Heather) Hively, Jr.; grandchildren, Olivia Jane, Calvin Matthew and Asa Espy Hively; brothers and sisters, Pam Lewis, Nancy (Tony) Martucci, Candy Estok, Dale (Linda) and Troy Perry; many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, Hively family in-laws, as well as two dear friends, Patti Grimm and Patti Herman.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Gail Figinsky.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Adam Stevens officiating.

Private Inurnment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Fred Perry Benefit Run or Hospice House.

