Nova stars as Pirates beat Locke, Marlins 3-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ivan Nova pitched six shutout innings, Elias Diaz drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Jeff Locke and the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.

Nova (6-4) allowed one hit, struck out four and walked none. He showed no ill effects from the left knee inflammation that bothered him in his previous start, but he threw only 77 pitches.

Locke (0-2) was charged with three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start in Pittsburgh since he signed with Miami in free agency. The left-hander spent the first six years of his career with the Pirates.

