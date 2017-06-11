One person shot inside Columbus library; Suspect in custody

It happened around 3:06 p.m. at the main branch on South Grant Avenue

WCMH and The Associated Press Published: Updated:
It happened around 3:06 p.m. at the main branch on South Grant Avenue. Dispatchers with Columbus Police say one person was shot inside the library and taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was shot inside the Columbus Metropolitan Library, police say.

It happened around 3:06 p.m. at the main branch downtown on South Grant Avenue in the basement.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say one person was shot inside the library and taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The Columbus Dispatch reports witnesses inside the library say they heard several gunshots and were told by library employees that an active shooter was in the building and they needed to leave.

One suspect is in custody.

Police say the victim had accidentally bumped into the suspect.

