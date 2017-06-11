Pizzeria is demolished after sinkhole opens underneath it

Sprankle's Village Pizza in Crooksville had to close and be demolished after a 20-foot-deep sinkhole appeared Friday

By Published:
Mahoning Valley Pizza Cook-off competition.

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – A small Ohio village has demolished a popular pizzeria after a sinkhole opened up beneath it.

WBNS-TV reports Sprankle’s Village Pizza in Crooksville had to close and be demolished after a 20-foot-deep sinkhole appeared Friday, causing the first floor to partially collapse.

Sprankle’s has been a staple for 47 years in Crooksville, 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Columbus. While crews prepared to demolish the building, employees and community members salvaged as much food and equipment as they could.

Owner Roger Sprankle tells WBNS the sinkhole might have been caused by having a creek on one side of the building and a rail line on the other.

The village will pay for the demolition because the business had no insurance.

___

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s