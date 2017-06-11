Ruth A. (Ruff) Miller Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Ruth A. Ruff Miller of Sebring, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Community Care in Alliance.

Ruth was born August 2, 1931 to Joseph and Lila (Findling) Ruff.

A graduate of Alliance High School, she was previously employed as an office manager at Riley Construction Company of Salem and also at Jay’s Unusual Store in Alliance. Ruth was most recently employed as assistant director at the Alliance Senior Center.

Ruth was an avid bowler and served as president of the Alliance Women’s Bowling Association for many years and was inducted into the Alliance Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

She was a member of the Sebring United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her sister, Doris Miller of Sebring; niece, Kathleen (Jeff) Schroeder of Sebring; nephews, Daniel (Christine) Miller of Copley and Joseph (Teresa) Miller of Lake Cable. She is also survived by eight great-nephews and five great-great-nephews and a sister-in-law, Carrie Ruff of Minerva.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Ralph N. Ruff and nephew, R. Michael Ruff.

The family is having a private funeral service with burial to take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Alliance Hospice 2461 West State Street, Suite E, Alliance, Ohio 44601 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.



