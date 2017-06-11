Storm Team 27: Hot start to the week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Heat. Heat. And more heat. That about sums it up for the start of our work week. It will be a hot and humid start but the chance for pop up showers and storms start Tuesday afternoon. There is a chance for scattered storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler temperatures are expected for the end of the week but the chance for rain will stick around into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 65

Monday: Sunny.

High: 89

Monday night: Mainly clear.

Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or t-storm. (30% PM)

High: 89

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)

High: 85 Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)

High: 84 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)

High: 84 Low: 63

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)

High: 83 Low: 65

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.