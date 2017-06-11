Storm Team 27: Hot start to the week

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Heat. Heat. And more heat. That about sums it up for the start of our work week. It will be a hot and humid start but the chance for pop up showers and storms start Tuesday afternoon. There is a chance for scattered storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler temperatures are expected for the end of the week but the chance for rain will stick around into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear.
Low: 65

Monday: Sunny.
High: 89

Monday night: Mainly clear.
Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or t-storm. (30% PM)
High: 89

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)
High: 85    Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)
High: 83    Low: 65

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)
High: 84    Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)
High: 84    Low: 63

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)
High: 83    Low: 65

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s