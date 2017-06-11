Storm Team 27: Staying hot for the second half of the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The sunshine and hot temperatures will stick around for today and continue into the start of the workweek. Sunny skies are expected through the day today and on Monday. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s. An increase in humidity is expected through the workweek. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return Tuesday afternoon and linger for the second half of the week.

THE FORECAST

Today: Sunny.

High: 88

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 65

Monday: Sunny.

High: 89

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot & humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 90 Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)

High: 86 Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)

High: 82 Low: 64

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)

High: 84 Low: 62

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)

High: 84 Low: 65

