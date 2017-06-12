Anna Vintila Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Anna Vintila, 96, of Warren, died peacefully Monday, June 12, 2017 at home.

She was born July 4, 1920 in Warren, the daughter of George and Mary (Jibotian) Vlad and was raised in Romania from 1931 – 1937.

A homemaker, Anna was a member of Holy Resurrection Romanian Orthodox Church and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and playing with her grandchildren.

Surviving are five children, Virgil, Sylvia, Dorina, Adrian and George; a goddaughter, Dianna Hordobet and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her husband, The Rev. Fr. Traian Vintila, whom she married July 4, 1937 and who died September 1, 1991; a daughter, Georgette and a brother, George Vlad.

Private services will be conducted and interment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Vicki, Tara, Mindy, Vince and Chaplain Don from Grace Hospice for their loving support and warm encouragement during this difficult time.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.



