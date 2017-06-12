Auditor calls Mecca Township ‘unauditable’ due to incomplete records

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Incomplete financial records and bank reconciliations prompted Auditor of State Dave Yost to place Mecca Township on the “unauditable” list.

Yost said during a financial audit of the township, the accounting firm Perry & Associates noted the incomplete records. As a result, the Auditor of State’s office determined that the condition of the records weren’t adequate to complete the audit.

“Complete financial records shine a light on local governments. Taxpayers should not be left in the dark on how their dollars are being spent,” Yost said.

The township now must revise its financial records and provide the necessary information. Failure to do so may result in legal action, including subpoenaing township officials to explain the condition of the records.

An entity is removed from the “unauditable” list once the audit is completed and released to the public.