Betty (Marroulis) Borrelli Obituary

June 12, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

SALEM, Ohio – Betty Jane Borrelli, 89 of Salem passed away at her home on Monday, June 12, 2017.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Brown Funeral Home in Salem.


Order Flowers Here