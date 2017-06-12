Bishop Murry appoints 11 new members to child protection review board

The review board assists the bishop by assessing allegations of sexual abuse of minors by priests, deacons and other church personnel

By Published: Updated:
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Diocesan Review Board for the Protection of Children and Young People will welcome 11 new members on June 1.

 

Bishop George Murry appointed the following:

  • Dr. Joseph Irilli
  • Ms. Brigid Kennedy
  • Attorney Alan Kretzer
  • Dr. Ronald Mikilich
  • Dr. Joseph Mosca, Sr.
  • Jean Orsuto, HM
  • Mr. Timothy Schaffner
  • Reverend John Sheridan
  • Reverend Mark Williams
  • Deacon Gregory Wood
  • Mrs. Mary Ann Woods

The review board assists the bishop by assessing allegations of sexual abuse of minors by priests, deacons and other church personnel. They help the bishop determine which allegations are credible and which procedures need to be taken.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s