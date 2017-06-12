Body of missing Ohio teen found in ocean off South Carolina

FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina have found the body of an Ohio teen who was missing in the water off a coastal island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Eric Clark of Worthington, Ohio, was recovered from the ocean just after noon off Fripp Island.

Kate Hines with the local property owners’ association says the boy was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. Sunday while swimming with friends in about 8-foot deep water.

Deputies said those swimming with Clark think he was caught in an undertow. The other swimmers made it out safely.

Hines said Clark was visiting Fripp Island for the third year in a row with his basketball team. The team and their coach rent a house each year to spend some time vacationing together.

Worthington City Schools issued the following statement:

In addition to being a valuable member of the boys basketball team, Eric was a key TWHS football player and part of the Entrepreneurial Business Academy program. Eric was known for his natural ability to lead, a kind heart, his strong work ethic and an easygoing nature. Adults often described him as wise beyond his years.