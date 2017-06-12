CDC sets up trailers at Southern Park Mall for national health study

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Uncle Sam is looking to talk with a number of Mahoning County residents this summer to learn more about what we eat and how that may affect our health.

Workers with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics have set up shop in four trailers in the Southern Park Mall parking lot.

Mahoning County was one of just fifteen chosen for this round of surveys. Roughly 5,000 people around the country will be asked to take part.

Organizers stress the program is not open to the general public.

“If we didn’t have a screening process and we interviewed everyone, it would be unrepresentative. So each person, depending on their age, their race, and their ethnicity, can represent about 65,000 other people who are similar to them across the United States,” said Study Manager Jenni Echols.

Those asked to take part will be sent a letter explaining the program, which will involve some testing at their homes and then physical exams at the mobile trailers.

People who agree to volunteer will be paid for their time, have all the tests performed free of charge, and be notified privately of their own individual results.

The local testing runs through August 3.

